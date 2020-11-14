GAMECOCK GAMEDAY UPDATE: South Carolina falls 59-42 to Ole Miss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is headed to Oxford to take on Ole Miss.
The Gamecocks and Rebels are both 2-4 this season and each team is looking for a key win.
We’ll have game notes and scoring updates here.
FIRST QUARTER
Carolina gets off to a good start with a run-heavy drive that ended with a one-handed catch by Shi Smith for the score.
However, the Gamecocks give up some yardage on the kickoff after Smith ripped his helmet off to celebrate the catch. That led to Ole Miss responding with a 14-play drive of their own to tie it up.
A Collin Hill gives the Rebels another opportunity to score. Hill has had five interceptions in the last four games up to this point. That takeaway led to another long drive and seven points for Ole Miss.
SECOND QUARTER
Kevin Harris continued to find success against the Ole Miss run defense. It didn’t take long for him to rush for over 100 yards. His 46-yard carry early in the quarter tied it up and put him over the century mark.
These defenses aren’t having a banner night tonight. So, if you’re a fan of offense, this is your game.
However, Ole Miss had their first turnover late in the quarter with Matt Corral fumbling the ball and John Dixon coming away with the ball.
Ole Miss managed to get three points just before the half to take the lead at the break.
The Rebels put up 329 yards in the first half.
SECOND HALF
Defenses simply haven’t stopped anybody. Both teams have combined for more than 1,000 yards in the game.
This isn’t going to be a good day in the defensive film room for anybody.
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
SC: 11-yard pass from Collin Hill to Shi Smith (White kick good), 7-0 Gamecocks, 9:24
MISS: 3-yard pass from Matt Corral to Dontario Drummond (Logan kick good) 7-7, 4:45
MISS: 3-yard run by Matt Corral (Logan kick good), 14-7 Rebels, :47
SECOND QUARTER
SC: 46-yard run by Kevin Harris (White kick good) 14-14, 14:18
MISS: 15-yard pass from Matt Corral to Jerrion Ealy (Logan kick good), 21-14 Rebels, 9:38
SC: 1-yard run by Kevin Harris (White kick good), 21-21, 3:36
MISS: 22-yard field goal by Luke Logan, 24-21 Rebels, :00
THIRD QUARTER
MISS: 2-yard run by Snoop Conner (Logan kick good), 31-21 Rebels, 10:34
SC: 1-yard run by Kevin Harris (White kick good), 31-28 Rebels, 5:39
SC: 44-yard run by Kevin Harris (White kick good), 35-31 Gamecocks, 2:59
MISS: 12-yard run by Jerrion Ealy (Logan kick good), 38-35 Rebels, 1:11
FOURTH QUARTER
SC: 12-yard run by Kevin Harris (White kick good), 42-38 Gamecocks, 12:50
MISS: 91-yard pass from Matt Corral to Elijah Moore (Logan kick good), 45-42 Rebels, 12:02
MISS: 5-yard run by Jerrion Ealy (Logan kick good), 52-42 Rebels, 6:09
MISS: 25-yard pass from Matt Corral to Elijah Moore (Logan kick good) 59-42 Rebels, 3:40
