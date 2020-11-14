Deputies arrest Darlington County volunteer firefighter on sexual exploitation charges

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A volunteer firefighter in Darlington County was arrested on Friday on child sex crime charges.
Frederick Vazquez is a volunteer firefighter with the Darlington County Fire District, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children task force made the arrest.
He is charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18.
Arrest warrants show that the alleged crimes happened between April and July of this year.
“The defendant did knowingly induce, coerce, encourage or facilitate a minor to engage in sexual activity or appear in a state of sexually explicit nudity through the use of a camera and social media,” according to an arrest warrant.
He is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
