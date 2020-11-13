WIS previews Saturday’s game between South Carolina, Ole Miss on ‘Outside the Pocket’

Outside the Pocket (Source: WIS)
By Emery Glover | November 13, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 4:25 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday, join the WIS Sports Crew for our new virtual show “Outside the Pocket.”

(Below is last week’s episode previewing Texas A&M and South Carolina)

WIS previews Texas A&M vs. South Carolina on Outside the Pocket >>> https://bit.ly/3eCZT9J

Posted by WIS TV on Saturday, November 7, 2020

This week, the guys will preview Saturday’s game between South Carolina and Ole Miss.

You can voice your opinion on Saturday’s show on what you expect from Saturday’s game. Call us while we’re live on the air at 803-758-1168 to give your take.

The hour-long show will begin at 6:30 p.m.

You can see this week’s episode here or on our WIS Facebook page.

