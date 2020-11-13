Sumter business owner arrested after failing to report more than $14,000 in income

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter business owner has been taken into custody after failing to report $14,684 in business income on his state tax returns, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Officials said 46-year-old Antonio Ulysses Myers did not report business income from 2016 to 2018.
Also, Myers is accused of claiming his personal residence as a rental property and deducting the expenses. By doing so, Myers evaded $5,698 in state taxes, according to the arrest warrants.
The owner of Green’s Installation, a natural gas line installation business, has also been charged with providing forged and altered documents in response to an audit letter from the state Department of Revenue.
Myers could face up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each tax evasion count, five years in prison and/or up to $500 for each false document count, and three years and a fine at the discretion of the judge for the forgery count.
Currently, Myers is being held in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
