RCSD detective explains the process after solving 5-year cold case of missing Fort Jackson soldier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday morning, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced his team has solved a five-year cold case of a missing Fort Jackson soldier.
Sgt. 1st Class Johnnie Johnson was last seen in December 2015. In December 2019, a person walking a half-mile from his home discovered human remains. Just last month, officials used DNA and other evidence to determine the 36-year-old man had committed suicide.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says that was the first cold case it solved this year. The department typically solves one or two cold cases every year and currently has dozens of active cold cases.
“There are a few like the Dail Dinwiddie case, where you can assume something horrible happened because of the length of time. So, we don’t really have at the Sheriff’s Office a cold missing persons case, like we saw today often, so it’s a real accomplishment to bring one of those home,” explained Detective Kevin Eisenhoward.
Eisenhoward says his agency’s oldest cold case dates back to 1962, and the most recent happened in January 2020, when an Eastover man was found dead inside his home. A case gets handed over to the cold case unit once all leads have been exhausted, but then cold case detectives spend each day reviewing files and evidence to try to put pieces together and bring closure to families.
“You have to have faith in us, and I believe in every case, there’s someone out there with information that could lead us to solving the case,” said Eisenhoward. “A lot of times, they don’t realize they have the information, or they’re scared, but the good thing in cold case investigations, for whatever reason in the original time of the crime, witnesses may have been afraid or had loyalties to people that years later they don’t have.”
Cases where there’s no body or crime scene, like this one of the missing Fort Jackson soldier, are very rare, according to Eisenhoward.
“Most of our cases are active crime scenes,” he explained.
Out of the department’s 50 to 60 active cold cases, Eisenhoward says one of the only other cases where they don’t have a body or crime scene to investigate is Dail Dinwiddie. Dail vanished without a trace from the Five Points District 28 years ago, and RCSD is currently working an active tip in that case right now.
Another case that stands out to the detective is the case of Paula Merchant, a 25-year-old girl who vanished in Forest Acres in 1999. Her car was discovered burning 10 hours later.
“Every time I do a news story on a cold case, especially the two I mentioned of Dail Dinwiddie and Paula Merchant, I get calls immediately,” said Eisenhoward. “They are not all working out, but that shows that putting things out in the media and bringing the community’s attention to it will trigger memories.”
In the cold case of Regina Canzater, who was strangled along the train tracks near the Colony Apartments in 1992, Eisenhoward says his team actually has DNA of the suspect. They are using genealogy to try to find DNA profiles of that person or that person’s family members.
While solving one or two cold cases a year may not sound like a lot, for this team, giving those one or two answers to families helps keeps them going.
“It’s a feeling of accomplishment, and it will sort of rekindle your desire to solve other ones,” said Eisenhoward. “You know that it can work out, and it will work out, so you’re ready to move on to the next one, and hopefully you can do the same thing.”
If you would like to report a tip regarding a cold case, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
