Gas leak contained, North Trenholm Road partially reopened

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - A gas leak closed a busy road in Richland County on Friday afternoon, but the road has since somewhat reopened.
Around 4:30 p.m., crews were called to the 6100 block of North Trenholm Road in Forest Acres, police confirmed. It’s closed near the crossroads of Briarfield Road and Shorebrook Drive -- just south of the Rockbridge Road intersection.
North Trenholm Road was initially closed in both directions.
As of 5 p.m., three lanes were reopened -- two southbound lanes and one northbound lane, police said.
Dominion Energy crews are on the scene, but it’s not clear how long it will take to repair the leak. The fire department is also on the scene.
A spokeswoman for Dominion said crews are working to isolate the damaged section of line and repair it.
Police said there is construction happening near the site of the gas leak, and Dominion confirmed the leak was caused by a third-party doing excavation.
This story will be updated.
