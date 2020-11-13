Missing 20-year-old man needs medication, RCSD says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A missing Columbia man hasn’t been seen since leaving his job Wednesday, deputies say, and he needs his medication.
Jonathan Guill, 20, was last seen Nov. 11 leaving his job at Columbia International University on Monticello Road. He was reported missing Friday.
Guill was wearing a light blue hoodie and blue jeans.
Officials say he is known to walk to downtown Columbia from his job.
He needs medication, which he does not have with him, officials said.
Anyone who sees Guill or knows where he is should call 911.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.