Man charged with murder after argument over money leads to deadly shooting in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested by Lexington County deputies following a deadly shooting that happened in Red Bank on Monday.
Officials said James Patterson, III, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Authorities reviewed the evidence in the case, interviewed witnesses, and determined Patterson shot 38-year-old William Clark at a home on the 100 block of South Hampton Drive. Investigators believe Patterson was arguing with people at the home about money before shots were fired.
Clark was shot in the lower body, officials said.
Patterson is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center as he awaits a bond hearing.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.