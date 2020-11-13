Lexington PD uses drone, K-9s to find, arrest 3 teens in connection with vehicle break-ins

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested three 17-year-olds Friday morning in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins.
Officers noticed a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the Gibson Terrace neighborhood at 4:30 a.m. Investigators learned that the vehicle was stolen from Richland County and parked in the neighborhood. Following that discovery, officers and deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department set up a perimeter around the area.
Police also deployed a drone to fly over the area. That drone found three individuals hiding nearby. The suspects ran into the woods, but two were tracked down by a K-9 team and apprehended by officers.
As the search continued for the third suspect, officers also took several reports from residents in the Gibson Forest West and Gibson Terrace neighborhoods regarding items that were taken from their unlocked vehicles. Of those items, three handguns were reported missing.
At 8:30 a.m., the third suspect was found hiding beside a house in the Gibson Terrace neighborhood and arrested. Two of the three handguns that were reported missing were found under pine straw. Officials believe the third suspect placed the handguns under the pine straw.
Following their arrests, the three teenagers were released to the custody of a parent.
Each of their cases will be sent to Family Court within the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office for prosecution.
The three teens were not identified because they are classified as juveniles.
