Interactive map helps evaluate COVID-19 risks ahead of holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Coronavirus cases surging across the country and in South Carolina have health officials worried that the approaching holidays could make things worse.
“We have also issued a call to action for all South Carolinians to recommit themselves to the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Jane Kelly with DHEC.
DHEC announced 1,348 new confirmed cases Friday, the 4th time in less than a week that our state has seen daily cases surpass the 1,000 mark.
“Since August, South Carolina has been experiencing a steady increase in several key indicators including the daily rate of cases per 100,000, the percent positive, hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and the number of COVID-19 cases on ventilators,” explained Kelly.
As the holidays quickly approach, health officials are sounding the alarm.
“If you’re indoors and gathering with people, even if it’s a relatively small group, to the extent possible, keep the mask on even if you’re indoors,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci on network airwaves.
The CDC recommends you celebrate virtually, if possible, because traditional celebrations could lead to another spike in cases.
If you do plan to travel for the holiday season, Georgia Tech has created an interactive map that can help calculate your risk for infection based on where you’re traveling and how many people plan to attend the event.
“As you travel or plan for a holiday gathering, be prepared to wear a mask and stay physically space out from others,” said Dr. Kelly. “Wash your hands frequently, these simple things work.”
Before you head out for the holidays, DHEC is also recommending you get tested before and after you travel.
