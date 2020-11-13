Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Lassie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Lassie. She’s a chihuahua/rough collie mix and is about 11 years old.
Lassie lives a carefree life and loves being held. She has eyelid agenesis, which is a congenital defect causing part of the eyelid not to fully form. Due to some corneal scarring, Lassie is mostly blind if not completely.
She is ideal for someone with a heart for older dogs or who loves a laid back companion to dote upon.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friends Fridays!”
Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Lassie!
