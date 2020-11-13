Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Lassie

Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Lassie
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 13, 2020 at 6:48 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 6:48 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Lassie. She’s a chihuahua/rough collie mix and is about 11 years old.

Lassie lives a carefree life and loves being held. She has eyelid agenesis, which is a congenital defect causing part of the eyelid not to fully form. Due to some corneal scarring, Lassie is mostly blind if not completely.

She is ideal for someone with a heart for older dogs or who loves a laid back companion to dote upon.

For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.

View adoptable pets online by clicking or tapping here.

Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friends Fridays!”

Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Lassie!

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.