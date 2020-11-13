First Alert Forecast: A few spotty showers Sunday, then much cooler weather next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a couple of spotty showers this weekend. Then, much cooler weather moves in for next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.
· High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday under mostly sunny skies.
· Highs will warm into the upper 70s by Sunday afternoon. A couple of showers are possible Sunday (20%). It’s going to be breezy as well.
· More sunshine moves in next week with highs in the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
· We’re also tracking Iota in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be cool with lows in the low 50s.
Your weekend will not be a washout, but there will be a few spotty showers around.
On Saturday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Most of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.
A few isolated showers are possible Sunday as a weak cold front drops through the area. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Our skies will gradually clear Sunday evening and night. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Sunday will also be a bit breezy!
High pressure will take control of our weather for most of next week, meaning we’ll see plenty of sunshine.
Highs will cool into the mid 60s Monday and Tuesday.
Another push of colder weather moves in by Wednesday. In fact, morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. By Thursday morning, temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. Plan ahead for the cold!
Also, we’re watching Theta in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It will not impact the U.S.
Iota formed Friday. The storm is expected to become a hurricane as it moves westward toward Central America. It could become a major hurricane in the coming days.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Low temperatures in the low 50s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low/mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low/mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. A Bit Warmer. Highs near 70.
