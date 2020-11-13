Deputies in Lexington Co. seek suspect wanted for stealing packages from homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect wanted for stealing packages in West Columbia last week.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video approaching one home.
If you have any information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
