Missing Columbia woman with medical condition found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A missing Columbia woman who has not been heard from in nearly a week has now been located.
Ashley Lane Till, 49, last spoke with her family Saturday, Nov. 7, police said.
On that same day, a relative asked officers to go to Till’s home on Hampton Street to do a welfare check. Officers did not find her at home.
That’s when relatives began to worry about her wellbeing, police said.
On Friday night, Columbia Police said Ashley has been located and has spoken with her loved ones.
