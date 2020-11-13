Carolina Lights drive-thru holiday show returns to SC State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the second year, a special holiday drive-thru light show, Carolina Lights, will go up in December at the State Fairgrounds.
It will run from Dec. 5 to 27, except for Christmas Day.
The show features more than 100 light displays along a mile-long driving route at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park inside the fairgrounds in Columbia.
Some of the displays include the Twelve Days of Christmas, a nativity scene, a tunnel of lights, Santa Claus, a giant Frosty, and much more -- including a sea serpent and dinosaurs!
Visitors will be able to tune their car radios to music that goes with the lights.
“Last year, when we debuted our drive-through holiday light show, we had no idea we were having a COVID-19 friendly event,” said South Carolina State Fair manager, Nancy Smith. “As we all find ways to safely celebrate the spirit and joy of the holiday season, we are excited to bring back this beautiful downtown light show for our community.”
The light show runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday nights it’s open from 6 to 10. Again, it will be closed on Christmas Day.
Tickets are $20 per car, $35 for mini-buses (9 to 24 passengers) and $70 for vehicles with 25 or more passengers. Discounts may be available for large groups. Contact geninfo@scstatefair.org or call 803-799-3387 for more info.
The entrance to the light show is at Gate 6 of the fairgrounds on George Rogers Boulevard. No one will be allowed to get out of their vehicles.
