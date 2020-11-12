Suspect in Orangeburg Co. officer-involved shooting arrested

John Williamson III was arrested Tuesday and is being held in Aiken County. (Source: Aiken County Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 12, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 5:55 PM

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - Police have arrested the suspect in an officer-involved shooting and car chase that happened Monday in Orangeburg County.

John Williamson III was arrested Tuesday and is being held in Aiken County. Officials said he had outstanding warrants in that area.

The shooting in Springfield happened Monday morning after police were chasing the driver of a car that had been reported stolen.

At some point, Williamson stopped the car and confronted police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

As Williamson was running away, several shots were fired, though it’s not yet clear who fired their weapons.

No one was hurt.

SLED is investigating the officer-involved shooting and says charges for Williamson are pending in connection with the case.

