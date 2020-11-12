SCHSL announces sites for football championship games

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina High School League has announced the two venues that will host this year’s state championship football games.
This year, two championship games will be held at Harry Parone Stadium at Spring Valley High. The other three games will be played at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.
At this point, where each classification will play has yet to be determined. However, the games will be played on December 4 and 5.
Here’s a look at the schedule by site:
HARRY PARONE STADIUM
- December 4 - Game 1, 5 p.m.
- December 5 - Game 1, 3:30 p.m.
CHARLIE W. JOHNSON STADIUM
- December 4 - Game 1, 7:30 p.m.
- December 5 - Game 1, 11:30 a.m.
- December 5 - Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
Sites for each classification will be announced at a later date.
SCHSL will follow all COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.