Play Topgolf Live under the lights at Williams-Brice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Topgolf will bring its touring experience to Columbia in April, setting up shop under the lights at Williams-Brice for one weekend.
Organizers say the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will be a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Gamecocks fans to hit golf balls from the stadium onto the field.
It’s scheduled for April 8 to 11, 2021.
Guests will aim at targets on the field which will be placed 60 and 140 yards from the tee box. The interactive game is fun for all skill levels and family-friendly, organizers say.
Williams-Brice will set up “spacious” hitting bays in the seating area of the stadium for people to play with friends. There will also be music, food and drinks.
Tee times at Topgolf Live will be reserved in one-hour increments.
Tickets start at $40, but students get a $5 discount. There will also be premium packages that include drinks, Topgolf swag, and a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership.
Tee times can be reserved starting Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. Click or tap here to grab your spot.
Williams-Brice is not the only stadium getting Topgolf Live. To see all the stops, click or tap here.
Guests concerned can read more about safety measures on the Topgolf website.
