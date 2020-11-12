Person of interest sought by Orangeburg Co. deputies following shooting death of Columbia teenager

By WIS News 10 Staff | November 12, 2020 at 6:58 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 7:21 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has named 20-year-old Yo’Quan Azjean Summers as a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Columbia teen.

The shooting happened on Monday, according to officials. Deputies were called to Academy Lane in Holly Hill after a motorist called to report an injured person on the ground just after 12 p.m.

Deputies found the 18-year-old Columbia man who appeared to suffer a gunshot wound to the upper body.

After gathering some information about the shooting, 21-year-old Qveyon Abraham was arrested and charged with murder one day after the shooting.

Officials believe Summers, a native of St. George, may have more information about the shooting.

If you have any information about Summers' whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

