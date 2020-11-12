Myrtle Beach organization working to build housing facility for hurricane recovery volunteers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Whenever a disaster strikes, volunteers come from all over the country to help families rebuild in Horry County.
Now the organization, IMPACT Ministries of Myrtle Beach, is working to help volunteers by building a comfortable place for them to stay.
Todd Wood, the director of the organization, said the housing facility will provide a safe, clean space for volunteers during the hurricane recovery process.
“We’ve got to have a facility where we can provide help for these volunteers,” Wood said.
Every year, 1,500 to 2,000 volunteers travel to Horry County. They help rebuild homes, clean up flooded neighborhoods, and even offer babysitting services while parents apply for hurricane relief assistance.
Right now, churches provide housing.
“Many of the churches where we’ve been sleeping volunteers don’t have fire sprinkler systems, their windows are painted shut and we realize that’s a concern,” Wood said.
The hope is to find a location for the center within the city of Myrtle Beach.
It’s expected to be 10,000 square feet and accommodate up to 96 volunteers at a time. It’ll have a meeting space, kitchen, and safety precautions.
“A place where they can shower, they can sleep and plan, get their new assignments and the next day go out,” he said.
Wood said volunteers stay for days and weeks at a time. Some just finished repairing homes damaged by Hurricane Florence.
The organization still needs $200,000 of the $800,000 project before Dec. 31 in order to keep a $45,000 grant to be put towards construction.
Wood hopes the community will step in to help those helping others.
“When that family has lost the power to their home, when that family has experienced flooding for the third time it’s important volunteers respond,” Wood said.
The organization has set a GoFundMe for donations.
Wood encourages people to also donate even if it’s as little as one dollar on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1. You can also donate here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.