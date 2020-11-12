My Take: We need to support veterans year-round

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we reflect on Veterans Day, it is also a time for remembrance of all who are currently serving our nation and all those who have served and who continue to call the Midlands home.
More than 400,000 United States military personnel live in South Carolina, making us the most military-friendly state in the nation.
Approximately 37,000 veterans live in Richland County.
Yet many of these American heroes are in a daily struggle to get the proper medical attention and basic life staples they need to live.
That is why three years ago, WIS created United for Veterans as a means to assist veterans and their families and give them a better quality of life.
As we celebrate their service to our country, let’s not forget the many sacrifices these men and women are making and have made.
Please support the agencies that support veterans -- such as Harvest Hope Food Bank, which feeds veterans and their families every month, or make a donation to Columbia’s Fisher House, which will ultimately support critically-ill veterans and their families as they get treatment.
Another way to help is to volunteer for Wreaths Across America this holiday season.
More than 6,000 wreaths will be placed on veterans' graves at Fort Jackson National Cemetery this holiday season.
WIS is a proud partner with all these agencies. It is through their efforts that we are able to honor veterans everyday, and not just on November 11th.
That’s my take, what’s yours?
To respond to this editorial, email mytake@wistv.com, or send a letter to:
My Take, PO Box 367, Columbia, SC 29202
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.