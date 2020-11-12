Woman hit by car, seriously hurt on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman was seriously hurt when a car hit her on a busy Columbia road on Thursday afternoon.
It happened in the 3400 block of Broad River Road, just north of St. Andrews Road, the Columbia Police Department confirmed.
The woman was walking when she was hit by the car. Police say she suffered injuries that are life-threatening. She has not been named.
Two lanes of Broad River were blocked but have since reopened.
If police share any updates about the woman’s condition, this story will be updated.
