WATCH: RCSD releases bodycam video, new info about officer-involved shooting

The sheriff initially said the suspect used this rifle when he opened fire on the deputy's car, but later said the gun jammed and the suspect used a pistol instead. (Source: RCSD)
By Laurel Mallory | November 12, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 4:53 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott has new information about an officer-involved shooting between one of his deputies and a suspect.

The shooting happened Monday, Nov. 2 on Marathon Drive -- that’s off Bluff Road, just south of Interstate 77.

Michael Dennis, 23, was arrested.

The sheriff released body camera video and new information Thursday.

Lott previously said his deputies were called to a domestic dispute, but when the first deputy arrived, Dennis opened fire on the patrol car.

The sheriff said his deputy returned fire from inside the car, shooting Dennis in the arm. The deputy was not hurt.

At that point, deputies say Dennis ran to a nearby house and grabbed a woman who lives there around the neck. That’s where he was taken into custody.

