Lexington man accused of sex crimes with minor faces 16 felony charges
A tip led state and federal investigators to Ronnie Dawsey Jr. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
By Laurel Mallory | November 12, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 5:59 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man could be in prison for the rest of his life if found guilty on charges of multiple sex crimes involving a minor.

Ronnie Dawsey Jr., 37, was arrested Nov. 10 by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

A tip led state and federal investigators to Dawsey.

Officials say he “engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced, distributed, and possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material*.”

Dawsey faces the following litany of charges:

  • two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree
  • five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree
  • four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree
  • five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree

If found guilty of all charges, he could face a prison sentence of up to 230 years.

*NOTE FROM THE AG’S OFFICE: Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.

