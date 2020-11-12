Lexington Co. man, woman arrested in Tennessee following multiple property, weapons crimes

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WIS) - Authorities in Tennessee have arrested a man and woman from Lexington County in connection with several property and weapons crimes, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said 28-year-old Joshua Nathaniel Nelson and 36-year-old Kayla Denelle Humphrey were taken into custody on Thursday morning in Wilson County, Tennessee.
Nelson, who is a felon, has been charged with stealing catalytic converters from a Lexington rental car business. He is also facing charges related to the possession of a firearm and body armor, according to arrest warrants.
Humphrey has been charged with obstructing justice after allegedly helping Nelson leave the Midlands. Officials said Nelson and Humphrey left the area and traveled to Tennessee where they stayed together.
“Deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office were a big help to us on this case,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They worked closely with us and put a lot of resources into their search. We’re grateful they were able to get Nelson and Humphrey in custody.”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.