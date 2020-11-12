Lawson named to Preaseason All-SEC second team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina guard AJ Lawson has been selected as a member of the Preseason All-SEC second team.
Lawson finished last year averaging a team-high 13.4 points per game while posting 1.9 assists per contest.
The Toronto native finished the 2019-20 campaign with 23 games where he scored 10 or more points. That included six games where Lawson scored 20 or more in a game.
He is also 196 assists shy of reaching 1,000 for his career.
A year ago, Lawson was named Preseason All-SEC first-team selection by coaches.
This year, Lawson hopes to help the Gamecocks turn heads and reach the NCAA Tournament.
Members of the media picked South Carolina to finish eighth in the conference. Tennessee was the top pick to win the conference among media members this year.
The Gamecocks open regular-season play on November 28 when they face Northwestern in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.
Carolina will host an exhibition contest at Colonial Life Arena on November 25.
