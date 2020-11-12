Four arrested after deputy stops apparent contraband delivery to state prison

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people after deputies discovered drugs, weapons, and other contraband that were headed to a state correctional facility.
Officials arrested 24-year-old Kristin Nicole Jackson, 20-year-old Marquis Malcom Massey, 20-year-old Krystian McKenzie Cohen, and 22-year-old Travell Lewis Peterson. Each of them has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of controlled substances, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, attempting to furnish contraband to prisoners, and criminal conspiracy.
On Thursday morning, a Newberry County deputy noticed a 2005 Ford Focus traveling at 105 miles per hour on I-26. After catching up with the car and executing a traffic stop, the deputy approached the car and noticed a firearm stored in the dash pocket. The deputy also noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.
Once other deputies arrived, they noticed one of the passengers was carrying a pistol in his waistband. Deputies also discovered several packages of contraband in the back seat. Each package was covered in camouflaged tape. During their investigation, deputies discovered the following items:
- 2 ounces of methamphetamine
- 1 pound and 23 ounces of marijuana
- 10 suboxone film
- 3 pistols
- 10 cell phones
- $658.00 in cash
- 1 drone
- 7 batteries
- 2 Google Chromecast for TV
- Several phone chargers
- Several lighters
- Loose tobacco
Investigators later determined the items were being taken to a state prison. The drone, according to officials, was equipped to deliver items of contraband into the secured part of the prison.
Jackson was also charged with speeding. There could be additional charges forthcoming.
Each person has been taken to the Newberry County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.
The incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Department of Corrections, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
