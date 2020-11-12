Fliers with hate symbols found at several Sumter businesses

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after fliers displaying a swastika were found on three businesses Monday morning.
The swastika symbol is typically associated with hate and white supremacy.
Thursday, officials released a clearer picture of two persons of interest caught on camera in the area.
“This is not who we are,” Chief Russell Roark said. “Any behavior that jeopardizes the well-being, dignity, and safety of this community, its citizens, and its businesses will be investigated to the fullest.”
Officials say they received reports after the fliers were found by employees at SAFE Federal Credit Union, First Citizens Bank, and Allen Associates.
Sumter Police, with assistance from SLED, are working to identify the two men who could possibly be involved (pictured above).
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803)-436-2700. Up to $2,500 is being offered as a reward for information that could lead to arrests.
