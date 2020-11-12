First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few lingering showers, then much cooler weather next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eta will move farther away from the U.S. East Coast. Then, our attention turns to the weekend and much cooler weather next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few lingering showers are possible (20-30%). Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.
· A few isolated showers are possible early Friday (20%). Otherwise, we’ll see gradual clearing. Highs will be in the 70s.
· High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday, then warm into the mid 70s by Sunday. A couple of showers are possible Sunday (20%).
· More sunshine moves in next week with highs in the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering showers as a cold front helps guide Eta and it’s moisture farther east. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Lows will be in the low 60s.
A few showers will likely linger into early Friday morning (20%). Then, we’ll see gradual clearing skies. Highs will be in the mid/upper 70s.
On Saturday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
A few isolated showers are possible Sunday (20% chance) as a cold front drops into the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
More sunshine moves in for most of next week. Highs will cool into the low to mid 60s. Lows will be in the upper 30s by Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Also, we’re watching Theta in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It will not impact the U.S. Invest 98-L located in the Caribbean Sea has a high chance of tropical development in the next few days. It could be named Iota.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20-30%). Mild. Low temperatures in the low 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. AM Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low/mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
