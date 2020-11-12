Deputies arrest two in connection with July shooting in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man and a woman have been arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting that happened on July 20.
Officials arrested 25-year-old Sean Gilyard and 27-year-old Shyrem Williams following a shooting that happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 521 and Horatio-Hagood Road in Rembert.
Deputies said the victims who were shot were hospitalized and released after receiving medical attention.
Gilyard has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Bond for Gilyard was denied.
Williams has been charged as an accessory after the fact for assisting Gilyard to avoid law enforcement after the shooting. She was also arrested on Tuesday and issued a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
Williams has been released from the Sumter County Detention Center.
