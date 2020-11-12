Victim in fatal single vehicle collision in Fairfield Co. identified

(Source: Jamal Smalls)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 12, 2020 at 8:38 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 9:54 AM

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The the victim involved in a fatal collision on Hinnants Store Road on November 11 has been identified.

Christopher Rontavious Martin, 32, was traveling north in a 2000 Honda on Hinnants Store Road when he went off the right side of the road, over corrected and then went off the left side of the road and hit a tree around 11:48 p.m.

The collision happened 8 miles south of Winnsboro.

Martin was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is investigating this incident.

