Victim in fatal single vehicle collision in Fairfield Co. identified

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The the victim involved in a fatal collision on Hinnants Store Road on November 11 has been identified.
Christopher Rontavious Martin, 32, was traveling north in a 2000 Honda on Hinnants Store Road when he went off the right side of the road, over corrected and then went off the left side of the road and hit a tree around 11:48 p.m.
The collision happened 8 miles south of Winnsboro.
Martin was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is investigating this incident.
