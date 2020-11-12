1 dead, 1 injured in 2-vehicle collision in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that left one dead and another injured on the intersection of Springhill Road and Shiver Pond Road in Lee County.
The incident occurred on November 9 around 4:15 p.m. and involved two vehicles.
The incident occurred when he driver of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Shiver Pond Road and attempted to cross over Spring Hill Road.
At the same time, the driver of a 2019 Chevy 2500 truck was traveling west on Springhill Road and struck the Hyundai in the driver’s side.
The driver of the 2019 Chevy 2500 truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the collision.
The driver of the 2011 Hyundai Sonata was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. An 18-year-old was in the front seat of the Hyundai and was not wearing a seat belt either.
They 18-year-old was taken to McLeod Hospital in Florence to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
