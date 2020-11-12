After marathon meeting, DHEC board postpones judgement on new midwife regulations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midwives and advocates spoke for roughly five hours on Thursday, urging the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control to dismiss proposed regulations.
They’ll have to wait for another month for a decision.
The board voted to continue the public comment period until its next meeting on December 10.
The long meeting was triggered by proposed regulations to their profession. The DHEC Bureau of Facilities Oversight requested the board approve revisions to existing midwife regulations.
The new regulations would implement a series of changes, including but not limited to:
- Requiring midwives call 911 in the event of an emergency where care of a client needs to be transferred
- Requiring a physician to sign off that a client is at low-risk for giving birth (midwives are only allowed to treat clients who are at a low-risk)
- Prevent women who have had a cesarean section in the past from being labeled as low-risk.
Roughly 30 speakers gave the board various reasons as to why they should oppose the measure.
Advocate Kristyn Leonard said women should be able to judge the risk for themselves and be able to make a choice about their birth plans.
“That’s not DHEC’s call to make. Period. I am the person who is birthing. I am the person who has to have a conversation with my physician, potentially with my midwife, talk about my own personal, individual history, talk about what my risk factors are,” she said.
Midwife student Lindsay Millwood echoed concerns about choice.
“I’ve had several clients reach out to me and say,' I don’t know what to do because I don’t want to birth in a hospital. I don’t want to wear a mask in childbirth. What can I do? Can I birth in my own home?' And there’s no reason that if I woman is more comfortable at home, that she shouldn’t be allowed to birth there,” she said.
DHEC Administrator Russell Morrison presented the regulations and argued they will make home births safer for all involved.
“It’s important we protect as a department, we protect the health, safety, and welfare of those patients, and those babies, and ensure when a midwife is practicing that she does so that protects her, protects the client and at the same time protects the public,” he said.
He said since 2015, DHEC has tallied 21 complaints against midwives. Five resulted in enforcement actions.
He told the board that, currently, are 39 midwives in South Carolina.
The board will continue to take public feedback and requested more information about the regulations.
Midwife Nicole Lavallee had mixed feelings about the decision.
“It wasn’t what I wanted personally for them to just throw the whole revision out. But the fact that they didn’t just accept it the way it was is a good thing,” she said.
She went on to state: “I hope that we don’t have to keep asking consumers to make this trip to come and speak, but we will if we have to.”
