97-year-old Midlands WWII veteran to receive Four Chaplains Award

The four men, all of different faiths, were aboard the U.S.A.T Dorchester when the vessel was by hit a German torpedo. The Dorchester began sinking in the cold Atlantic waters and there weren’t enough life jackets for the more than 900 people onboard. The men, now known as the Four Chaplains, selflessly gave up their life jackets and went down with the ship all while praying and supporting the others. Now, an award is given in their honor.