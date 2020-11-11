White Knoll AD, football coach Howell announces resignation

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - White Knoll athletics director and head football coach Dean Howell has resigned from both positions.
According to Lexington One officials, Howell informed his players and staff about the decision. Howell told the staff and players that he resigned to spend more time with his family.
“It has been a pleasure to work with Dean over the past five years,” White Knoll principal Ted Daughtrey said in a statement. “For his 26 years coaching football, he positively impacted hundreds of young men’s lives. His dedication to White Knoll High School has enabled our students to have a wonderful high school experience both in and out of athletic competition. We’ll miss the Howell children running footballs out to the officials during football games and are happy that Dean will be able to spend more time with his family.”
The Timberwolves finished the year 0-5 under Howell. White Knoll’s football season was cut short due to COVID-19.
This was Howell’s eighth season with the Timberwolves. Previously, he coached at A.C. Flora for four seasons.
District officials said the opening for White Knoll’s athletic director and head football coach will be posted on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.