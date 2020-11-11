White Knoll AD, football coach Howell announces resignation

“It has been a pleasure to work with Dean over the past five years,” White Knoll principal Ted Daughtrey said in a statement. “For his 26 years coaching football, he positively impacted hundreds of young men’s lives. His dedication to White Knoll High School has enabled our students to have a wonderful high school experience both in and out of athletic competition. We’ll miss the Howell children running footballs out to the officials during football games and are happy that Dean will be able to spend more time with his family.”