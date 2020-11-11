Should you book holiday travel now or later?

It might not be a bad idea to book now, even if you end up canceling the trip later. If the trip pans out, then your 2020 just got a lot more exciting. But even if it doesn’t work out, you’re likely looking at one of the most flexible years for trip cancellation policies. Plus, you got what might be the most valuable aspect of travel for your happiness anyway — imagining and planning your next trip. Not to mention, by getting refunded for the trip you canceled, your wallet is a lot happier too.