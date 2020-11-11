SC active-duty soldiers share what led them to a life of service on Veteran’s Day

Despite the tragedy Vinson has witnessed, it’s special memories, like the first homecoming, that stick with him. “Coming back to the airport for the first time, and people were just clapping,” he explained. “In our mindset at that time, it wasn’t as impactful for us as it actually was, but people clapping when you come in and saying thank you for your service, can I buy you dinner? Still to this day, 16 years later, I still get the same reaction, and anytime someone thanks me for my service, it’s greatly appreciated,” said Vinson.