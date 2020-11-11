SC active-duty soldiers share what led them to a life of service on Veteran’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On this Veterans Day, two active-duty soldiers at Shaw Air Force base in Sumter are sharing what led them to a life of service.
They are part of the United States Army Central, often referred to as the Third Army or ARCENT. The group is celebrating 102 years of service, dating back to World War I.
Sergeant First Class Jack Brazel and Lieutenant Colonel Roderick Vinson are two of the soldiers that make up this tight-knit group. “No matter where we go, we are all a family,” said Sgt. Brazel.
Brazel knew he wanted to join the military when he was just five years old. He’s been serving for nearly 20 years. “I saw my parents serving, my grandparents serving, so I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” he explained. “It’s the life that I knew, and what I knew I wanted to continue doing.”
Sgt. Brazel has been deployed three times, most recently to Afghanistan in 2013, where his unit was hit with gunfire and IEDs twice. “I don’t like to worry about my family because they don’t know what’s going on over there,” he said. “I consider being a soldier the easiest job in the world, but for them to be left behind, that’s the hard job.”
It was a different road for Brazel’s army brother, Lieutenant Colonel Vinson. “I came from a poor family, and I had a brother attending college, calling home every weekend for my mom to give him money, which she didn’t have,” said Vinson. He saw service as a clear pathway for him to pay for college, but after serving two years, he was hooked. “You know with 100% certainty that what you’re doing is not only making a difference for you but for everybody,” he explained.
The Lt. Colonel has been overseas four times to Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Cutter. But he describes his 2010 trip to Afghanistan where he experienced the scariest moment of his career. “We first got there, and there was an air force base, and we were like okay, it’s going to be fine,” Vinson said. “I think within two days, the base was attacked by Afghanistan, and we ended up being on 60 Minutes.”
Despite the tragedy Vinson has witnessed, it’s special memories, like the first homecoming, that stick with him. “Coming back to the airport for the first time, and people were just clapping,” he explained. “In our mindset at that time, it wasn’t as impactful for us as it actually was, but people clapping when you come in and saying thank you for your service, can I buy you dinner? Still to this day, 16 years later, I still get the same reaction, and anytime someone thanks me for my service, it’s greatly appreciated,” said Vinson.
On this Veterans Day, both the Sergeant and the Lieutenant Colonel salute their brothers and sisters who wore the uniform, and they ask for you to thank them too. “They have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Brazel. “They went over there; they fought, and they left everything behind. We can’t leave them behind.”
Today, Sgt. Brazel trains young soldiers and prepares them for quick deployment. Last year, with his help, ARCENT sent 104 soldiers to the Middle East in less than 24 hours. Lt. Colonel Vinson supports the commanding general with safety support during training.
Both men love what they do and say it’s an honor to serve their country.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.