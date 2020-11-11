Richland Co. Chair celebrates ‘living wage’ jobs brought by brewing company

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County opened a can of economic prosperity on Tuesday.
The county, in collaboration with Mark Anthony Brewing, announced the company would be building a $400 million facility to brew its canned drinks such as White Claw Hard Seltzer’s and Mike’s Hard Lemonade.
As part of the contract, the company is expected to create 300 jobs by the end of 2025.
However, the brewing company stated in its press release it wanted the facility to be fully operational by 2021.
Richland Co. Council Chair Paul Livingston said the jobs will be a boon to the community.
“We’re talking about quality jobs. We’re talking about jobs that provide a living wage for our citizens. That’s significant,” Livingston said.
The jobs will help the county’s economy, which is on the rebound.
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce reports that, as of September, the county’s unemployment rate was at 4.9%, which is a 2% improvement over August.
Livingston said the luring of the brewing company came through incentives, where state and local entities like Richland County, Columbia Water, and Dominion offered the companies perks.
He said the deal will bring in more revenue for the community.
“Public safety is important. We have to pay for that. Our school systems, we have to pay for those things. All those amenities and the services have to provide, these are kind of the resources and funding that would be very helpful,” he said.
Citizens interested in joining the Mark Anthony Brewing team are urged to visit readySC’s recruitment website for more information.
