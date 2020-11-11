Columbia teen shot to death in Orangeburg Co., man arrested

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Qveyon Abraham.
Officials said the Santee man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Columbia teenager.
Deputies were called to the 200 block of Academy Lane in Holly Hill shortly after noon on Monday after receiving a tip that a person was injured. A motorist traveling in the area reported seeing a person on the ground behind a vehicle.
The victim, according to officials, was shot in the upper body.
Investigators were able to gather enough information that would lead them to Abraham.
At this point, however, a motive behind the shooting has not been established.
If convicted, Abraham faces a minimum of 30 years in prison.
This investigation is ongoing.
