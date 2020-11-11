Columbia teen shot to death in Orangeburg Co., man arrested

Qveyon Abraham (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 11, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 12:14 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Qveyon Abraham.

Officials said the Santee man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Columbia teenager.

Deputies were called to the 200 block of Academy Lane in Holly Hill shortly after noon on Monday after receiving a tip that a person was injured. A motorist traveling in the area reported seeing a person on the ground behind a vehicle.

The victim, according to officials, was shot in the upper body.

Investigators were able to gather enough information that would lead them to Abraham.

At this point, however, a motive behind the shooting has not been established.

If convicted, Abraham faces a minimum of 30 years in prison.

This investigation is ongoing.

