Heavy rains flood Orangeburg roads

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (The T&D) - Heavy rains drenched the city of Orangeburg on Wednesday afternoon, causing roads and parking lots to flood.
There were reports of a few roads being blocked in the city of Orangeburg, including U.S. Highway 301 in front of A-Town Wings, where a car was stuck in water over the road.
Motorists are reminded to not drive through flooded roadways or around road barriers.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, there is a Flash Flood Warning for Orangeburg County in effect until 7:30 p.m.
A total of .65 inches of rain fell at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport over an 18-hour period from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.
Moisture is expected to stream from the south into The T&D Region for the rest of Wednesday afternoon.
More potential heavy rainfall is on tap for Thursday and Thursday night, with the Orangeburg area forecast to receive an additional 1-inch to 1-1/2 inches of rainfall.
Rainfall is forecast to taper off somewhat on Friday before completely drying out into the weekend.
A flooding threat will remain, especially for urban and flood-prone areas.
