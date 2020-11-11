Gas leak causes evacuation at Irmo Middle School

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Staff members at Irmo Middle and CrossRoads Intermediate have evacuated due to a gas leak.
The gas leak was reported Wednesday morning at the middle school, district officials said.
No students were at the school at the time because the day is a distance learning day for all students in Lexington Richland School District Five.
Officials say crews are working to repair the gas leak.
They do not expect the leak to disrupt school starts or schedules on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.