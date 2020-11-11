Gamecocks release 2020-21 non-conference men’s basketball schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In two weeks, the South Carolina men’s basketball team will kick off the 2020-21 season.
Following an exhibition game on November 25, the Gamecocks will open the regular season on the road when they travel to the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City to face Northwestern on November 28. One day later, Carolina will take on either TCU or Tusha.
On December 5, South Carolina heads to Houston for a game before returning home. The Gamecocks' first official home game will take place on December 10 when they welcome Wofford to Colonial Life Arena.
Four days later, Carolina hits the road again to play against George Washington on December 14.
South Carolina will host in-state rival Clemson on December 19 at Colonial Life Arena.
Just before Christmas, the Gamecocks will welcome SC State to Columbia before taking a break for the holidays.
The final matchup for the Gamecocks in non-conference play will take place at home against Florida A&M on January 2.
The seat selection process for tickets will begin on Thursday. Ticket pods will be sold in groups of twos, fours, and sixes. There will also be six feet of distance between pods.
Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times in the arena.
