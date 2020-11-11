FIRST ALERT: Tracking heavy rain, storms and potential flooding from Eta through Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more heavy rain in the Midlands through Thursday before better weather moves in.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Alert Days are posted through Thursday as we track tropical moisture from Eta.
· Eta and an approaching cold front will likely bring periods of heavy rain, tropical downpours and storms to the Midlands. Some flooding is possible.
· A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Midlands tonight through Thursday evening.
· Tonight is a First Alert. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, along with scattered heavy rain and storms (80%). Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
· More heavy rain is likely Thursday. We’ll see a few thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 80%. Turn around, don’t drown.
· A few isolated showers are possible early Friday (20%). Highs will be in the 70s.
· High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday, then warm into the mid 70s by Sunday. A couple of showers are possible Sunday (20%).
· More sunshine moves in next week with highs in the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’re keeping a close eye on Eta in the Gulf of Mexico, an approaching cold front and a moist, southerly flow. These ingredients will keep us unsettled for a couple of days. In fact, Alert Days are posted through Thursday.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Midlands tonight through Thursday. We’re expecting a good deal of rain in the area. Be careful!
As we move through your Wednesday night, watch out for flooding! We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain and storms in the Midlands. Turn around, don’t drown! Rain chances are around 80%. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
Thursday is an Alert Day! We’re expecting another rainy day. In fact, we’ll see on and off heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 80%. Again, watch out for flooding. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
A few showers will likely linger into early Friday morning (20%). Then, we’ll see gradual clearing as the cold front pushes east. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
We’re seeing some improvements in your weekend forecast. On Saturday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday, then back into the 70s on Sunday. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday (20% chance).
More sunshine moves in for most of next week. Highs will cool into the low to mid 60s. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Also, we’re watching Theta in the Atlantic Ocean. It will not impact the U.S. Invest 98-L located in the Caribbean Sea has a high chance of tropical development in the next few days. It could be named Iota.
First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (80%). Mild. Low temperatures in the low 70s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Heavy Rain & Storms (80%). Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low/mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 60s.
