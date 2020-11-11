“The fall surge has definitely started”: Hospitals prepare for increase in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Hospital Association is heeding DHEC’s warning of a fall surge in COVID-19 cases and staying prepared.
Since Halloween, there have been at least five days when DHEC has announced that there has been close to or more than a thousand new, daily COVID-19. But experts say it isn’t likely the case numbers will start to go down anytime soon.
According to University of South Carolina Biostatistician and Epidemiologist Stella Self, South Carolina is projected to experience an increase in new, daily COVID-19 cases over the next few days and weeks.
“The fall surge has definitely started,” Self said. “We are seeing case numbers go up, South Carolina actually lags behind the rest of the country...so we are not, in my opinion, in the thick of it yet, but it’s definitely coming,” she added.
In response to these recent high cases, the South Carolina Hospital Association said they’re working closely with all hospitals across the state to make sure they are prepared.
“Because this is such an extended long disease, hospitalizations trail the numbers of new cases that come out, so we are expecting to see an increased number of hospitalizations inpatient beds, in ICUs, in increased use of ventilators in the next couple of weeks and longer as we see an increased number of people testing positive,” said SCHA Chief Operating Officer Melanie Matney.
Matney explained her organization is helping hospitals by making sure all surge plans are ready to be put into action, maintaining close contact with DHEC, and keeping lines of communication between all hospitals open in case one hospital needs to help assist another.
While the SCHA closely watches the daily reported statewide hospitalization rates, Matney said it’s important to keep the bigger picture in mind when reviewing these numbers.
She said before COVID-19, hospitals typically operated at about 60-70% capacity. The average during this pandemic has been closer to 70-82%, she added. Therefore, if the average of hospital occupancy is more than 83%, Matney and her team checked with the hospitals seeing the highest surges and helps if needed.
The association also closely watches how many individual hospitals are at 90% or higher occupancy. As of early November, 14 hospitals were operating at that level, but Matney said at the peak of the summer surge, 25 hospitals across the state were working at that high occupancy rate.
“In terms of the summer, yeah, those numbers were pretty bad. Hopefully, what we saw over the summer isn’t a dress rehearsal for what we will see in the next few weeks,” Matney said.
Self said she is especially worried this increase in COVID-19 cases could be amplified by the approaching holiday season, which she believes will lead more people to gather than did over the summer.
“Increased travel, increased social gatherings, increased activities…I’m afraid as we start to trend up, the worst of our fall surge will coincide with all of the transmission activity that is taking place over the holidays…so it will be a little different dynamic than we saw in the summer,” Self said.
When asked whether South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is planning any new restrictions ahead of the holidays, a spokesperson for the Governor said to not expect any.
“South Carolinians know what they need to do now,” McMaster spokesperson Brian Symmes said. “The answer isn’t more government restrictions,” he added.
Symmes explained McMaster is concerned the virus is still spreading, and he is continuing to encourage all South Carolinians to wear masks, wash their hands, and keep social distancing.
“It is still dangerous,” Symmes said.
