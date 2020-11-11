Detainee to face arson charges after setting mattress on fire at detention center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A detainee at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center will now face arson charges after setting a mattress on fire at the facility.
Firefighters were called to the detention center Wednesday morning. However, officials said the fire, which took place around 9:20 a.m., was quickly contained and confined to the cell by staff members.
“Our correctional officers are to be commended for their quick action in extinguishing the fire and following safety protocols to ensure the well-being of detainees at the facility,” said Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown.
No injuries were reported, but the fire did force detainees to temporarily evacuate the housing unit.
Detainees returned to their cells about an hour after the fire happened.
The detainee has not been identified at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
