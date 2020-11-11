Columbia Police seek man accused of stealing cash from Family Dollar on Monticello Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of stealing cash from a store this afternoon.
Police said the man stole the money from a Family Dollar store on Monticello Road while holding a gun.
No one was injured during the incident.
If you know this identity or whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.