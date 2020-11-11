Columbia Police seek man accused of stealing cash from Family Dollar on Monticello Road

Police say this man stole money from a Family Dollar location on Monticello Road on Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 11, 2020 at 4:14 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 4:14 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of stealing cash from a store this afternoon.

Police said the man stole the money from a Family Dollar store on Monticello Road while holding a gun.

No one was injured during the incident.

