City of Columbia hosts Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In lieu of its annual Veterans Day Parade, the City of Columbia had a recognition ceremony to honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
To minimize the spread of coronavirus, the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department hosted the event from the Busby Street Community Center on Busby Street off of Farrow Road.
The ceremony happened at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Mayor Steve Benjamin, city officials, Brigadier General Beagle with Ft. Jackson, Gen. McCarthy with SC National Guard and retired Gen. William F. Grimsley with the Department of Veterans Affairs attended the ceremony.
