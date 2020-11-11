Batesburg-Leesville HS to begin 4-day-per-week in-person instruction for hybrid students this month

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Starting November 30, high school students at Batesburg-Leesville High School who are currently enrolled in the hybrid schedule will transition to in-person learning four days a week.
District officials said the students will attend classes in-person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays will be a virtual learning day for students.
Start and dismissal times for students returning for in-person instruction will remain unchanged for now, according to district officials. However, that schedule will change beginning January 5.
There will be no changes for students who are currently enrolled in the school’s all-virtual program.
On January 19, district officials plan to have students who are enrolled for face-to-face instruction to return for in-person instruction five days a week.
This change is the last phase of Lexington Three’s transition plan.
If you have any questions, please call 803-532-4423.
