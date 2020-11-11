Allen University gets major donation from Boeing

Allen University gets major donation from Boeing
(Source: AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 11, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 6:16 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Allen University announced a new partnership with The Boeing Company during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

The event took place at Allen University’s Chappelle Auditorium, which was restored thanks to a $250,000 gift from Boeing in 2015.

Boeing announced it will be donating $1.5 million to fund the renovation of the former Good Samaritan Waverly Hospital.

The historic hospital was built in 1952 specifically to care for African-American patients.

When it’s restored, the hospital will house a memorial to honor the Charleston 9 victims and the South Carolina African Hall of Fame, as well as the Boeing Institute on Civility at Allen University.

The Institute on Civility will provide programming aimed at advancing civil discourse among students at Allen and around the world.

Watch the full announcement below:

Allen University & Boeing announce partnership

LIVE: Allen University and Boeing are announcing a new partnership. Sign up for news alerts on your phone with the WIS 10 News app >> http://bit.ly/2Zz44uF

Posted by WIS TV on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.