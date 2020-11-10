West Columbia man sentenced to 35 years in prison for Riverbend Apartment murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for a murder that occurred at Riverbend Apartments.
Jamal Devontae Coburn, 28, was convicted after a week-long jury trial.
“This was an extremely difficult and hard-fought case that took teamwork. I am grateful for the hard work on the part of the prosecution team and law enforcement in bringing closure to the victim’s family," Solicitor Rick Hubbard said. "There were a lot of late nights and a late-night verdict as well, and because of the dedication of our prosecutors and staff, justice was done here in Lexington County.”
Officials say Coburn murdered 29-year-old Corey Jamison on August 24, 2018. The incident took place in the parking lot of the Riverbend Apartment complex.
According to reports, Jamison was ambushed by Coburn and an unidentified male about an altercation between Jamison and one of Coburn’s family members that occurred earlier that evening.
Coburn shot Jamison and then pistol-whipped Jamison in the head while witnesses were present. Jamison was transported to the Lexington Medical Center where he later died.
Several witnesses at the scene immediately identified Coburn as the shooter and law enforcement began a search for him. He was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Glendale, Arizona on September 19, 2018.
During the trial, a witness to the shooting testified that Coburn, while brandishing his firearm, approached Jamison as he was exiting a vehicle in the parking lot and immediately shot Jamison. The witness further testified that Coburn then struck Jamison with the firearm and then attempted to shoot Jamison again before fleeing the scene.
Coburn took the stand in his own defense and admitted to the shooting but claimed self-defense. He also admitted to getting rid of the murder weapon by throwing it in a pond.
The testimony of Dr. Janice Ross, a forensic pathologist, revealed that Jamison was struck three distinct times on the head by a blunt force object. Dr. Ross was able to further testify that those injuries were sustained after the shooting.
After considering all the evidence presented, including Coburn’s defense, the jury ultimately convicted Coburn of the murder.
This case was investigated by Investigator Brian Burrell with assistance from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Unit and SLED. Senior Assistant Solicitor Rhonda W. Patterson and Assistant Solicitor Melanie Darko prosecuted the case for the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.